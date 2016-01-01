See All Dermatologists in Texarkana, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Young, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Young, MD

Dermatology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Young, MD is a dermatologist in Texarkana, TX. Dr. Young completed a residency at University Iowa Hosps And Clinics. He currently practices at Franks Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeff P Young MD PA
    2011 Moores Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 642-4730
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Serendipity Wellness Center LLC
    1732 Galleria Oaks Dr, Texarkana, TX 75503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 792-2777
  3. 3
    Walker Multispecialty Clinic
    1014 W Collin Raye Dr, De Queen, AR 71832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 792-2777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Warts
Excision of Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Jeffrey Young, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1215934062
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
Residency
Medical Education
  • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Young?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Young, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Young, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Young to family and friends

Dr. Young's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Young

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Young, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Young has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.