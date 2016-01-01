Dr. Jeffrey Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Young, MD is a dermatologist in Texarkana, TX. Dr. Young completed a residency at University Iowa Hosps And Clinics. He currently practices at Franks Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Jeff P Young MD PA2011 Moores Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (870) 642-4730Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Serendipity Wellness Center LLC1732 Galleria Oaks Dr, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 792-2777
Walker Multispecialty Clinic1014 W Collin Raye Dr, De Queen, AR 71832 Directions (903) 792-2777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jeffrey Young, MD
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
