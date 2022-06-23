Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Yoshida, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Yoshida works at Newport Urologic Oncology in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.