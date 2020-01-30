Dr. Jeffrey Yenchar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yenchar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Yenchar, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Yenchar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center and Hocking Valley Community Hospital.
Locations
General Surgical Associates Inc.618 Pleasantville Rd Ste 301, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 687-5437
Fairfield Medical Center401 N Ewing St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 687-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Hocking Valley Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, patient and understanding surgeon. He explains everything in easy to understand terms, very approachable, truly caring, skilled and experienced. Amazing Doctor!
About Dr. Jeffrey Yenchar, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yenchar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yenchar.
