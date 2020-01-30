Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Yenchar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center and Hocking Valley Community Hospital.



Dr. Yenchar works at General Surgical Associates in Lancaster, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.