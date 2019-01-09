See All Urologists in Roseville, MI
Dr. Jeffrey Yeamans, MD

Urology
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Yeamans, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Yeamans works at Comprehensive Urology in Roseville, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI and Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Thomas Mertz MD
    18325 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 200, Roseville, MI 48066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 336-0123
    Michigan Healthcare Professionals-Comprehensive Urology
    37555 Garfield Rd Ste 110, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 522-9800
    Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital
    11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 773-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Urinary Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Urinary Stones

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Messa
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Jan 09, 2019
    Dr. Yeamans is an excellent doctor and very thorough with his explanations. However, the front office staff is horrible and doesn't show any concern for the patients. I showed up 8 minutes late for an appointment and they wouldn't let me keep it. Anyone that sees a specialist knows that the doctor is never available at the time of your appointment. I don't think I waited less than 15 minutes for him to come into the room. so not sure why my being late is a cause to cancel my appointment.
    DonW in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI — Jan 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Yeamans, MD

    • Urology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124054614
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Yeamans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeamans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yeamans has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeamans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yeamans has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeamans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeamans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeamans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeamans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeamans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

