Dr. Jeffrey Yao, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Yao, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA.
Locations
Stanford Orthopedic Sports Medicine Clinic450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-5643
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yao?
Dr Yao is a supremely skilled surgeon who uses state-of-the-art techniques to perform the best thumb surgery in the market today. He reattached my UCL ligament and reinforced the repair with an internal lateral brace. My restored ligament is now rock solid and I am returning to full activity three months after surgery. I recommend Dr Yao with enthusiasm.
About Dr. Jeffrey Yao, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1699821942
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yao has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yao.
