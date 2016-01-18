Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Wu works at Brigham & Womens Physician Grp in Chestnut Hill, MA with other offices in Newton Highlands, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.