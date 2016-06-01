Dr. Jeffrey Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Wright, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Coastal OB/GYN - Shipyard2150 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-3107
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
HE IS THE BEST DOCTOR EVER. HE TAKES HIS TIME AND IS ATTENTIVE TO YOU AND YOUR BABY'S HEALTH.
About Dr. Jeffrey Wright, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912940982
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Scis Ctr
- Hanover Meml Hosp|U Tex Hlth Scis Ctr
- Hanover Meml Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
