Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Work, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Work works at Cardiology Consultants Medical Group in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.