Dr. Jeffrey Work, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Work is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Work, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Work, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Work works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Consultants Medical Group18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 707, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 345-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Work?
By detecting an early diagnosis he saved my wife’s life
About Dr. Jeffrey Work, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1023095320
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Work has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Work accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Work has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Work works at
Dr. Work has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Work on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Work. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Work.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Work, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Work appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.