Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Wong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Wong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adult & Pediatric Urologist of No Va4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 735, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 836-8010
-
2
Potomac Urology1800 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 680-2111Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Potomac Urology Center251 National Harbor Blvd Ste 400A, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Directions (301) 637-7878
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
Dr Wong is excellent in every way He is an excellent diagnostician He is very kind and helpful I had kidney stones He made a horrible experience by using his expertise to get rid of the stones. I am forever grateful to him
About Dr. Jeffrey Wong, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1730167818
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.