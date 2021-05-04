Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Northern Virginia Urology in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Oxon Hill, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.