Dr. Jeffrey Wolkowicz, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2 (46)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wolkowicz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.

Dr. Wolkowicz works at Pulmonary Physicians Of South Florida in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foster & Wolkowicz MD P A
    3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 304, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 341-1007
  2. 2
    Broward Health Coral Springs
    3000 Coral Hills Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 344-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Jun 16, 2022
    Yesterday was my first visit with Dr Walkowicz. I was totally surprised reading these negative reviews. I am pleased to say my experience was just amazing. Dr was very friendly and extremely thorough with my exam and treatment plan. I was there for asthma issues and he did lots of breathing testing and speaking to me to get me on the right track of feeling better. The office help and staff was also very professional. I highly recommend this Doctor and practice. I am so glad to be treated by Dr. Wolkowicz.
    Beth Lowell — Jun 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Wolkowicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952315749
    Education & Certifications

    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Wolkowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolkowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolkowicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolkowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolkowicz works at Pulmonary Physicians Of South Florida in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wolkowicz’s profile.

    Dr. Wolkowicz has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolkowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolkowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolkowicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolkowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolkowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

