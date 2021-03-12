Dr. Jeffrey Wolff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wolff, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Wolff, MD is a Dermatologist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Office419 W Pittsburgh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 837-5810
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1528008059
- University of Pittsburgh
- Geisinger Med Center
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology
Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolff has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Fungal Nail Infection and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.