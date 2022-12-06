Dr. Jeffrey Wipfli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wipfli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wipfli, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Wipfli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine.
Dr. Wipfli works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tampa13303 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (689) 214-5652
-
2
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs43309 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Directions (727) 231-6324
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wipfli?
I felt very comfortable & well taken care of
About Dr. Jeffrey Wipfli, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1093718058
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University|Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- U OK|University Ok
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wipfli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wipfli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wipfli using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wipfli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wipfli works at
Dr. Wipfli has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wipfli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Wipfli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wipfli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wipfli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wipfli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.