Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wipfli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine.



Dr. Wipfli works at St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tampa in Tampa, FL with other offices in Tarpon Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.