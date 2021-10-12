Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Winston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.



Dr. Winston works at Georgia Bio Behavioral Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.