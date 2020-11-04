Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Saint Clair Hospital.
Locations
1
Urology Specialists of Nevada2010 Wellness Way Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (725) 241-0458Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Urology Specialists of Nevada8410 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 10, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 970-6814
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very patient and explains in detail the procedure. I had a massive kidney stone and had a operation for 5 hours. I am currently fine and have had no issues.
About Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1962639237
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Department of Urology
- Ohio State University Department of Surgery
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilson speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
