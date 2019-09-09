Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Senior Independence in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Gout and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.