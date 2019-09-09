See All Rheumatologists in Lynchburg, VA
Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, MD

Rheumatology
5 (6)
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Dr. Wilson works at Senior Independence in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Gout and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Senior Independence
    2025 TATE SPRINGS RD, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 947-5918

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Gout
Chronic Neck Pain
Joint Pain
Gout
Chronic Neck Pain

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245202498
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wilson works at Senior Independence in Lynchburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Gout and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

