Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, DO

Rheumatology
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Wilson works at Arthritis and Rheumatology Consultants PA in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis and Rheumatology Consultants PA
    7250 France Ave S Ste 215, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 893-1959
  2. 2
    Arthritis and Rheumatology Consultants PA
    7600 France Ave S Ste 5100, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 893-1959

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 02, 2016
    Dr. Wilson was able tailor a treatment that worked the first time, when my regular doctor struggled and never did get my situation under control. I was referred to the Edina clinic by a neighbor of mine, and I took first available appointment from anyone available because of the pain and inflammation issues I was having at the time. The only regret is why did I struggle so long with a problem that no longer bothers me, after finding Dr. Wilson.
    Steven B in Minneapolis, MN — Jun 02, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, DO
    About Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023012994
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

