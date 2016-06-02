Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Wilson works at Arthritis and Rheumatology Consultants PA in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.