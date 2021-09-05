Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Williams, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 130 Pablo St Fl 2, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5000
-
2
Lakeland Regional Health Systems Inc4710 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 284-5000
-
3
Lakeland Regional Medical Center1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 284-5000Monday8:15am - 4:00pmTuesday8:15am - 4:00pmWednesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:15am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was with Dr. Williams in 2008 when he put a pacemaker in me. Just had a new battery put in Sept. 3rd 2021 in the same hospital in WellSpan Hospital in Lebanon PA. He is the very best Doctor. Miss him here. Maureen Leinweber 5 star rating
About Dr. Jeffrey Williams, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1518188861
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.