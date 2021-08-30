See All Urologists in Glen Ridge, NJ
Dr. Jeffrey Williams, MD

Urology
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Williams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Dr. Williams works at New Jersey Urology in Glen Ridge, NJ with other offices in Verona, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Jersey Urology
    311 Bay Ave Ste 200, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    New Jersey Urology
    799 Bloomfield Ave Ste 300, Verona, NJ 07044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 429-0462
    Urology Group of New Jersey Glen Ridge
    777 Bloomfield Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 429-0462

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Infection
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Stones
Overactive Bladder
Prostate Cancer
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Male Infertility
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatitis
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Transurethral Laser Vaporization of Prostate
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stones
Urinary Disorders
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225007438
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Michigan Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia College Of Columbia University, New York, Ny
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

