Dr. Jeffrey Whitworth, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Whitworth works at Atlantic Dermatology Associates in Woodland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.