Dr. Jeffrey Whitworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Whitworth, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Atlantic Dermatology Associate LLC1031 Mcbride Ave, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (908) 756-7999
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
My 1st visit w/Dr whitworth I had three separate conditions going on. He showed me that he was generally concern about my health, after leaving his office he even reached out to me to make sure I was good. That ment a lot to me it showed me he was truly concern and wasn't just after a buck. I'm glad I chose Dr. Jeffery Whitworth as my Dermatologist.
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Whitworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitworth has seen patients for Hair Loss, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Whitworth speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitworth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.