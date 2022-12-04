Dr. Jeffrey Whitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Whitman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Whitman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Key-Whitman Eye Center Dallas11442 N CENTRAL EXPY, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 220-3937Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Sometimes, assembly line repetition can cause mistakes, BUT NOT HERE! Dr. Whitman and the entire staff have the process of cataract surgery working like a Swiss watch! They are professional and courteous at every step of the process, the facility is very clean, and beside EXCELLENT results, their attention to detail is both educational and eases the anxieties of surgery. Your confidentiality is protected at every step, and they remain COVID aware. As a retired healthcare worker, I know what SHOULD happen before, during and after a surgery, so you can rest assured when I say I would not go anywhere else for eye care.
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Southwestern Medical School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Southern Methodist University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Whitman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitman works at
Dr. Whitman speaks Chinese.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.