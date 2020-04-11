Dr. Jeffrey Whitehill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitehill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Whitehill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Whitehill, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their residency with Univ Of Sw Tx Med Center Dallas, Tx|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Dr. Whitehill works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia2410 Round Rock Ave Ste 170, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (737) 276-4221
-
2
Austin Heart - Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 300 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 572-7731Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Austin Heart - Georgetown1900 Scenic Dr Ste 3308, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 503-5297Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia205 W Windcrest St Ste 230, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Directions (512) 572-7727
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Heart Hospital of Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and professional procedure.
About Dr. Jeffrey Whitehill, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1568446292
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Sw Tx Med Center Dallas, Tx|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
