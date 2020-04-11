Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Whitehill, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their residency with Univ Of Sw Tx Med Center Dallas, Tx|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School



Dr. Whitehill works at St David s Heart and Vascular in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX, Georgetown, TX and Fredericksburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.