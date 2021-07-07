Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wheeler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.