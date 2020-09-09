Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wexler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Wexler works at PHYSICIANS EYE CARE CTR in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.