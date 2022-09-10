Dr. Jeffrey West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey West, MD
Dr. Jeffrey West, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Lakeside Allergy Ent1320 Summer Lee Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-5443
Lakeside Allergy Ent2300 W FM 544 Ste 200, Wylie, TX 75098 Directions (972) 771-5443
Lakeside Allergy Ent. Llp763 E US Highway 80 Ste 230, Forney, TX 75126 Directions (972) 771-5443
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is super personal, professional and listens to his patients! Couldn’t be happier with using him to fix my daughters broken nose
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1700829272
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. West has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. West on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
