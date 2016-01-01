Dr. Jeffrey Weixler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weixler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Weixler, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Weixler, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Taylorsville, UT. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Weixler works at
Locations
-
1
St. Mark's Taylorsville Clinic5360 S 2700 W, Taylorsville, UT 84129 Directions (435) 264-5912Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weixler?
About Dr. Jeffrey Weixler, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- English
- 1770011025
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weixler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weixler works at
Dr. Weixler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weixler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weixler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weixler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.