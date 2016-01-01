See All Hospitalists in Taylorsville, UT
Dr. Jeffrey Weixler, MD

Hospital Medicine
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Weixler, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Taylorsville, UT. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Weixler works at St. Mark's Taylorsville Clinic in Taylorsville, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Mark's Taylorsville Clinic
    5360 S 2700 W, Taylorsville, UT 84129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5912
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Withdrawal
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Alcohol Withdrawal
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety

Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Weixler, MD

    • Hospital Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770011025
    Education & Certifications

    • Riverside Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
