Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Weis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hermantown, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Weis works at Weis Eye Center in Hermantown, MN with other offices in Cloquet, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.