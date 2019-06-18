See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Weinzweig works at JW Plastic Surgery in Chicago, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ontario Street Operatory
    20 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60654 (312) 642-0400
  2. 2
    Downtown - Water Tower
    845 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 642-0400
  3. 3
    North Shore
    1811 Saint Johns Ave, Highland Park, IL 60035 (847) 432-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 18, 2019
    I have had a great experience with Dr. Weinzweig. He has been truthful from beginning to end and if you follow all the instructions... the results are truly phenomenal! I'm so happy. I'm still recouping, but very happy with his medical care. Great doctor - Thank you!!!
    NG in Chicago, IL — Jun 18, 2019
    About Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861434805
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Residency
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinzweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinzweig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinzweig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinzweig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinzweig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinzweig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinzweig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

