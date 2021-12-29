Dr. Jeffrey Weingarten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weingarten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Weingarten, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Weingarten, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC - Southfield29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 500, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 569-5985Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC - Saint Clair Shores26110 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (248) 569-5985Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC22250 Providence Dr, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-5985
Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 165, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 569-5985Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Omni
- Planned Administration Inc
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had Turbinate Reduction Procedure done in July 2021. Dr Weingarten explained to me exactly what would be done and how long it would take for me to heal. He and his staff are extremely helpful and knowledgeable. Can't believe how much better I can breathe now before was like I had cotton in my nose and was tired now have so much more energy. Dr Weingarten also put a tube in my ear. Definitely will recommend Dr Weingarten.
About Dr. Jeffrey Weingarten, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Otolaryngology Univ Il Met Group Hosps, General Surgery
- U Ill-Metro Grp Hosps
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weingarten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weingarten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weingarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weingarten has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weingarten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
165 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingarten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingarten.
