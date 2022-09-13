Dr. Jeffrey Weingarten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weingarten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Weingarten, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Weingarten, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Township1961 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 319-6210
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Safe, comfortable, knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jeffrey Weingarten, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weingarten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weingarten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weingarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weingarten has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weingarten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingarten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingarten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weingarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weingarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.