Dr. Jeffrey Weinberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Kew Gardens, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Weinberg works at Infinity Dermatology - FOREST HILLS DERMATOLOGY GROUP @ Union Turnpike in Kew Gardens, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Forest Hills, NY, Jamaica, NY, Staten Island, NY, Ozone Park, NY, Bronx, NY, Woodside, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.