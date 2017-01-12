Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Weiland, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mary Rutan Hospital.



Dr. Weiland works at Ohio State's Lung Center in Columbus, OH with other offices in Bellefontaine, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sarcoidosis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.