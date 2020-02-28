Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Weeks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Weeks works at Auburn Cataract And Eye Clinic in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.