Dr. Jeffrey Weddington, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Weddington, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Washington, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fort Washington11701 Livingston Rd Ste 302, Fort Washington, MD 20744 Directions (301) 780-4909Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - La Plata101 Centennial St Ste H, La Plata, MD 20646 Directions (240) 201-4716Monday8:00am - 2:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Quick and short wait time, take care of your business. Listen to your concerns and act quickly to resolve the problem.
About Dr. Jeffrey Weddington, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1710056692
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weddington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weddington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weddington using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weddington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weddington has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weddington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weddington speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Weddington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weddington.
