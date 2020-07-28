Dr. Jeffrey Webber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Webber, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Webber, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Centennial Heart - Doolittle Rd370 Doolittle Rd Ste 5, Woodbury, TN 37190 Directions (629) 219-7094
Centennial Heart - North Congress Blvd302 N Congress Blvd, Smithville, TN 37166 Directions (615) 637-6948
Centennial Heart - Patterson St2400 Patterson St Ste 502, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 637-6947Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Saint Thomas DeKalb Hospital
- Saint Thomas Stones River Hospital
- Tristar Ashland City Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Webber was very compassionate and had a very professional demeanor
- Interventional Cardiology
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Webber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webber has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Webber speaks German.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Webber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.