Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Weaver, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Weaver works at Pittsburgh Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center in Monroeville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.