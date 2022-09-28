Dr. Jeffrey Weaver, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Weaver, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Weaver, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and UPMC St. Margaret.
Pittsburgh Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center PC2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 105, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 372-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
- UPMC St. Margaret
Dr. Weaver is an exceptionl specialist. He is one of the best in his field. He listens to you and explains the diagnosis, the options and the procedures. He is very reassuring, knowledgeable, and skilled and inspiries patient confidence. I've seen him several times over the past 15 years.
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Loma Londa U Med Ctr
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Pennsylvania State University
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
