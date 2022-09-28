See All Dermatologists in Monroeville, PA
Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Weaver, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and UPMC St. Margaret.

Dr. Weaver works at Pittsburgh Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center in Monroeville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Pittsburgh Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center PC
    2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 105, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 372-2277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forbes Hospital
  • UPMC St. Margaret

Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 28, 2022
    Dr. Weaver is an exceptionl specialist. He is one of the best in his field. He listens to you and explains the diagnosis, the options and the procedures. He is very reassuring, knowledgeable, and skilled and inspiries patient confidence. I've seen him several times over the past 15 years.
    Tom R. Lower Burrell, Pa. — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Weaver, DO

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457344640
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Londa U Med Ctr
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Weaver, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weaver works at Pittsburgh Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center in Monroeville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Weaver’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

