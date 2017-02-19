Dr. Jeffrey Wayne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wayne, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Wayne, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-700, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Northwestern Medical Group1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 582-2134
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Amazing surgeon and overall great person.
- Surgical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- U Chicago Hosps
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Wayne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wayne has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wayne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wayne speaks Dutch.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wayne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wayne.
