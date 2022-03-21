Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Watkins, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Watkins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, North Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Locations
Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine2111 Ogden Ave, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-3800Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine1320 N Highland Ave Ste B, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 978-3800
Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine1100 W Veterans Pkwy Ste 1, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 553-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manners.
About Dr. Jeffrey Watkins, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loretto Hospital, Chicago, Illinois
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, North Chicago, Illinois
