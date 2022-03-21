See All Podiatrists in Aurora, IL
Dr. Jeffrey Watkins, DPM

Podiatry
5 (28)
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Watkins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, North Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.

Dr. Watkins works at Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Aurora, IL with other offices in Yorkville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Foot Sprain and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    2111 Ogden Ave, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 978-3800
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    1320 N Highland Ave Ste B, Aurora, IL 60506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 978-3800
  3. 3
    Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    1100 W Veterans Pkwy Ste 1, Yorkville, IL 60560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 553-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Copley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Watkins, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1932186566
    Education & Certifications

    • Loretto Hospital, Chicago, Illinois
    • Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, North Chicago, Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Foot Sprain and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

