Dr. Jeffrey Wang, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Wang, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Hawaii Skin Cancer Center LLC500 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 528-3657
Respectful, ethical, caring. Dr. Wang along with his expert staff, demonstrate a commitment to relieving pain in a competent, thoughtful and responsible manner. Their organizations unique approach to effective pain management offers their patients the best practices available anywhere to protect patient health and safety. This group understands and honors the profound responsibility they have in their hands. As a pain patient for 35-years, I’ve had a number of providers of varying quality. I have never felt as confident and well-cared for as I do today with the skills and excellent patient practices of Honolulu Pain Management Center. I do understand that complying with an organization’s “Patient Safety Program” may be inconvenient at times but, I know personally, how devastating a poorly managed, pain management program can be. Well worth jumping through a few extra hoops. Mahalo to Dr. Wang and staff for offering me the comfort and trust I desperately needed at this time in my life
- Anesthesiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- SUNY Syracuse Health Science Center
- Jackson Meml Hospital
- University Hawaii Integrated Transtl
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
