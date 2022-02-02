Dr. Jeffrey Wang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wang, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Wang, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Medical City Las Colinas and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Wang works at
Macarthur Medical Center Grapevine3600 William D Tate Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (972) 253-0833Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Texas Health Heb
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I moved to Texas about 2 years ago and started an IVF journey after a successful process I struggled with finding a great OB. I unfortunately did not love my original doctor and was referred to Dr. Wang! He is such an incredible person and such a compassionate doctor! He never made appointments feel rushed, never made me feel bad for asking a million silly questions and really made my pregnancy seem just as important to him as it was for me! Patient care and bedside manner are absolutely amazing! If you are looking for a doctor I highly recommend scheduling at least a consult with him! Thank you Dr. Wang for everything you do!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Mandarin
- 1043502800
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
