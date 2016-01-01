Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Walls, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Walls works at Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.