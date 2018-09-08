Dr. Jeffrey Wallis, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wallis, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Wallis, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They completed their residency with Drexel University College of Medicine
Dr. Wallis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates2100 N Broad St Ste 106, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wallis?
He is a very good and experienced doctor. Most important thing is a very good and humble person I ever met. I want to share my personal experience with everyone."My mother came here in Visitor Visa and her Visitor insurance has limitation for TMJ disorder. Unfortunately, her Jaw locked accidentally three-time in her 4-month visit and I called HIS OFFICE for an appointment and he accepted and given an urgent appointment. And attend on a priority basis to fix her Jaw magically and NEVER CHARGE
About Dr. Jeffrey Wallis, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1528371507
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Hahnemann University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallis works at
Dr. Wallis has seen patients for Dentofacial Anomalies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.