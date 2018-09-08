See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Lansdale, PA
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wallis, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They completed their residency with Drexel University College of Medicine

Dr. Wallis works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dentofacial Anomalies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates
    2100 N Broad St Ste 106, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Maxillary Hypoplasia
Dentofacial Anomalies
Maxillary Hypoplasia

Dentofacial Anomalies
Maxillary Hypoplasia

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Jeffrey Wallis, DMD

Specialties
  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528371507
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Internship
  • Hahnemann University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Wallis, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wallis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wallis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wallis works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Lansdale, PA. View the full address on Dr. Wallis’s profile.

Dr. Wallis has seen patients for Dentofacial Anomalies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

