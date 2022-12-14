Dr. Jeffrey Walden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Walden, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Walden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.
Consulting Cardiologists85 Seymour St Ste 719, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-0604
Consulting Cardiologists305 Western Blvd Ste 100, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 522-0604
Consulting Cardiologists256 N Main St, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 522-0604Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Walden listens. His communications are to the point and comprehensible. His expectations of patients are strong but fair.
About Dr. Jeffrey Walden, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1205827342
- Ny Hospital
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cardiology
Dr. Walden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walden has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Aortic Ectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Walden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walden.
