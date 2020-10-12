Dr. Jeffrey Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wagner, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Wagner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Community Hospital South.
Locations
Wagner and Associates8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 570, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-2520
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Community Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wagner and his staff are amazing! I am extremely happy with my mommy makeover results! Dr Wagner was very straight forward and professional. His work is the best. I would recommend anyone to go to him for anything they may be needing.
About Dr. Jeffrey Wagner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- University of Washington
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
