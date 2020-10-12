Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wagner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Community Hospital South.



Dr. Wagner works at Wagner and Associates Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.