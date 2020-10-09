Dr. Jeffrey Wacks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wacks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wacks, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Wacks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Leonard Morse Hospital and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Wacks works at
Locations
-
1
Patriotdirect Family Medicine117 W Central St, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 318-6941
Hospital Affiliations
- Leonard Morse Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wacks?
Dr. Wacks takes care of my elderly mother. She has a host of medical problems, medications, and specialists. With her previous physician, every time I would call about an issue, they would just ship me off to the ER or to another specialist for another medication. Dr. Wacks listens to what I am saying, looks at this issue in context of my mother as a whole person, and makes a thoughtful treatment plan. With him, I am not alone as I help my mother through her end-of-life care.
About Dr. Jeffrey Wacks, MD
- Family Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1568708311
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tufts University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wacks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wacks works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wacks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wacks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wacks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wacks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.