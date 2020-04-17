Dr. Jeffrey Vrieland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vrieland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Vrieland, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Vrieland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Locations
Doctors Inn1569 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Directions (770) 277-5456
Sincerely, one of the best doctors I've ever had looking out for me! If you need help or have questions, Dr Vrieland gives honest quality care, I've been going to him for 10 years and I still appreciate his work ethic and the care he shows each time I visit.
About Dr. Jeffrey Vrieland, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1235477340
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vrieland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vrieland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vrieland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vrieland.
