Dr. Jeffrey Vorsanger, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Vorsanger works at New York Eye Ear Infermary in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis and Acute Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.