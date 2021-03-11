Dr. Jeffrey Visotsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Visotsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Visotsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Visotsky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Visotsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Morton Grove Office9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Directions (847) 375-3000
-
2
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute900 Rand Rd Ste 200, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 375-3000
-
3
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute1300 Higgins Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 375-3000
-
4
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC1919 Skokie Valley Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 375-3000
-
5
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC1450 Busch Pkwy Ste 115, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 375-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Visotsky?
I have been seeing Dr. Visotsky for about 20 years. I have continued to improve under his care without surgery! He totally fixed my rotator cuff problem about 10 years ago so that I no longer have that problem. I now see him on rare occasions for a carpal tunnel injection and following one of those I am as good as new for about a year. He's amazing! Dr. Visotsky has a wealth of knowledge and is fun and personable. I have recommended him to friends and they have always been most grateful, including those who have had him as a surgeon. Dr. Visotsky doesn't push surgery but if it is needed, he is an exceptional surgeon! I highly recommend Dr. Visotsky!
About Dr. Jeffrey Visotsky, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1669428538
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- The McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern University
- Northwestern U-McGaw MC
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Visotsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Visotsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Visotsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Visotsky works at
Dr. Visotsky has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Visotsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Visotsky speaks Polish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Visotsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Visotsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Visotsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Visotsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.