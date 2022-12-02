Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Vaughn, DO is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Vaughn works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.