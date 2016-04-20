See All Pediatricians in Bay City, MI
Dr. Jeffrey Vangelderen, MD

Pediatrics
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Vangelderen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.

Dr. Vangelderen works at Children's Medical Group of Saginaw Bay Pllc in Bay City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Children's Medical Group of Saginaw Bay Pllc
    248 Washington Ave Ste A, Bay City, MI 48708 (989) 249-8940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Care Management
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Separation Anxiety
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Walking
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swimmer's Ear
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Tonsillitis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • WellCare

    Apr 20, 2016
    This office is very fast and professional. They fully support natural parenting and are always very nice to us. Dr. Van Gelderen is obviously well educated and cares about his patients.
    Audrey in Bay City, MI — Apr 20, 2016
    About Dr. Jeffrey Vangelderen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043217979
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • William Beamont Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
