See All Psychiatrists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Jeffrey Vander Kooi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Vander Kooi, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Vander Kooi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Vander Kooi works at VK Psychiatry in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Melanie McKean, DO
Dr. Melanie McKean, DO
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    VK Psychiatry
    16100 Chesterfield Pkwy W Ste 260, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 778-9427

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vander Kooi?

    Sep 03, 2021
    Dr. Vander Kooi is a faithful hard-working physician who is one of the few who is a doctor of psychiatry and of pharmacy. He is committed to patient care, goes the extra mile for his patients, and is all in. During some extremely rough days it is fair to say he has played a life-saving role with me. He won't let you down when it matters most and you need it most. I'll always be grateful for Dr. Vander Kooi. I could recommend no other doctor than him.
    — Sep 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Vander Kooi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Vander Kooi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vander Kooi to family and friends

    Dr. Vander Kooi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vander Kooi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Vander Kooi, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Vander Kooi, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407881675
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa College of Medicine - MD
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Iowa College Of Pharmacy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Vander Kooi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vander Kooi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vander Kooi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vander Kooi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vander Kooi works at VK Psychiatry in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Vander Kooi’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vander Kooi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vander Kooi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vander Kooi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vander Kooi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Vander Kooi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.